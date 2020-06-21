SDSM’s Zaev: Infrastructure investments drive economy forward

Kriva Palanka, 21 June 2020 (MIA) – It is good to see that all capital infrastructure projects in the country are being implemented at accelerated pace even in times of coronavirus crisis and by respecting all protective measures, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Sunday.

Zaev, accompanied by SDSM’s secretary general Ljupcho Nikolovski, oversaw construction activities on Kriva Palanka-Rankovce road.

Zaev noted that the entire Corridor 8 will be reconstructed, the roads will be renewed and road network to the Republic of Bulgaria will be completely renovated in a year.

“This will have a positive effect on the connecting citizens of both countries and on strengthening economic and trade relations between companies. Infrastructure investments drive the economy forward, create new jobs and improve standards. SDSM is strongly committed to constructing major projects that will bring long-term benefits to current and future generations,” Zaev said.