SDSM’s Zaev: Election date will be set next week

Skopje, 13 May 2020 (MIA) – People’s health is what matters the most, no one is rushing into holding elections, but we have to take into consideration the fact that the coronacrisis is easing and the country still doesn’t have a functioning parliament and a political government, Zoran Zaev has said.

“Public health also means a functioning legislative house and a functioning political government that will implement responsible policies. That’s why we need to get this done as soon as possible,” the SDSM leader said Thursday in an interview with TV Telma.

North Macedonia, he noted, is the only country in Europe without a functioning Parliament.

According to Zaev, elections could be held in mid-June. “Now’s the time to settle this after having implemented restrictions that have produced results,” he said, adding the number of infected people has been dropping.

Zaev said he hoped that there will be no confirmed cases in summer and autumn, but he warned the parliamentarians could go well over their four-year terms since they were elected on Dec. 11, 2016.

“We, as a mature democracy, cannot allow it. We’ve concluded it – we are learning to live with the coronacrisis and elections need to be organized,” the ruling party leader said.

Next week – Monday or Tuesday – the party leaders will meet again, following their Tuesday’s meeting, to define details after reviewing the guidelines of the Committee for Infectious Disease.

Zaev said SDSM at the leaders’ meeting put forward June 14 as a potential date to hold the elections.

According to him, all the party leaders concluded that elections must be organized.

“We proposed June 14, but we are open for talks in order to make the opposition feel comfortable and organize election campaign,” Zaev said, adding the State Election Commission had begun having meetings to coordinate election activities and the OSCE/ODIHR was expected to say whether it could deploy an election observation mission.

“I’m confident next week we will have election date,” Zaev stressed.