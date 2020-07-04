SDSM’s Zaev congratulates U.S. Independence Day

Skopje, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev congratulated on Saturday U.S. Independence Day – July 4.

The United States Declaration of Independence was adopted 244 years ago, on July 4, 1776, Zaev wrote. Independence Day, he added, is a major U.S. holiday and presents a great opportunity to celebrate democratic values and ideals on which U.S. society was built on and which are the basis for our close friendship and strategic partnership.

“Since we declared independence, no one has supported us more than the USA. They were by our side during the most difficult times, supported us and helped us overcome all difficulties we faced. They rejoiced in our success and shared our joy,” the SDSM leader wrote.

Moreover, Zaev thanked the USA for its support and assistance.

“Thanks to your support and help, we managed to restore democracy in our country, strengthen institutions, set the country on in the right track and achieve strategic goals,” Zaev wrote.

“Today, we have stable institutions, more developed economy, friendlier relations with neighbors and are a full-fledged NATO member. We sit at the same table with the USA and other NATO allies and are an equal part of the trans-Atlantic family. Thanks to our partnership and cooperation, Macedonian citizens enjoy today greater rights and freedoms and live in a more stable, safer and more prosperous country,” read Zaev’s message.

He stressed that Noth Macedonia always received firm, continuous and bipartisan support from the U.S. expressed at meetings with congressmen, senators and other representatives, including former vice president Joe Biden, current VP Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

“We remain committed to improving bilateral relations, both in the traditional sense and as NATO allies,” Zaev’s message read.