SDSM’s Bytyqi: 34,000 crisis-hit companies apply for salary support

Skopje, 6 June 2020 (MIA) – So far, 34,000 companies have applied for the government scheme providing salary support in amount of 14,500 denars per employee.

90 per cent of the applications have been already approved, said Fatmir Bytyqi, head of SDSM’s finance committee.

“There’s day and a half left and I call on all those hesitating to apply for the measure,” Bytyqi said Saturday speaking at an online panel “New Developing Macedonian Economy.”

He said the measure proved to be efficient, underscoring that it provided support to the fight to help companies keep as many jobs as possible.

Nearly 20,000 companies with close to 130,000 employees were supported in April as part of the salary support scheme, Bytyqi said.