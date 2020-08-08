SDSM: New gov’t to cleanse judiciary, inspect origin of office holders’ assets

Skopje, 8 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM reiterated in a press release on Saturday that they’re holding formal talks over forming a government with a 4-year term, set to cleanse the judiciary and inspect the origin of office holders’ finances and assets.

The new government will focus on fighting against crime and corruption on all levels.

“One of our priorities will be to cleanse the judiciary and implement a system for inspecting the origin of every office holder’s finances and assets. Judges and prosecutors will be obliged to serve rule of law and those purposefully stalling proceedings will be automatically dismissed. A thorough revision of 5% of all verdicts made in the past five years will be carried out and all cases launched by the Special Prosecutor’s Office will finally be resolved,” the press release read.

The party added that in the past two and a half years they secured the adoption of the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, which guarantees the separation of politics and judiciary and poses that all grand corruption cases must be resolved at court.

“In our next four-year term, we’ll show that we can work harder and better in citizens’ best interest,” the press release read.

In response to SDSM’s press release, VMRO-DPMNE asked SDSM once again to say which are the parties of the new majority and who will be Prime Minister.

“SDSM’s government brought only corruption, crime and a hybrid regime. Instead of lying to the people they should tell them which are the parties of the new majority and who will be Prime Minister. Citizens are sick of SDSM’s lies. They know the party won’t secure a better future. They deserve a lot better,” the press release read.

Talks for securing parliamentary majority are underway after Parliament was constituted on Tuesday, but parties are yet to reach an agreement.

Meeting have been held between SDSM and DUI leaders Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti, as well as SDSM Secretary General Ljupcho Nikolovski and DUI’s Artan Grubi. The latter had a constructive meeting on focused on securing parliamentary majority and coalition for a stable 4-year term.

DUI’s Ahmeti also had a meeting with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski who said earlier that his party will try to secure parliamentary majority, but not at any cost.