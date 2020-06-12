SDSM leader Zaev takes part in Delfi Economic Forum online panel

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev took part Friday in a panel “EU Accession of Western Balkans: Credibility, Predictability and Political Steer” as part of the Delfi Economic Forum.

Taking part in the online event, moderated from Athens, participants included EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, Serbian PM Ana Brnabic, Albanian PM Edi Rama with a video message by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

“The Prespa Agreement is a good sign for the future of the entire Balkan region. Now’s the time to strengthen cooperation and enhance mutual trust. I believe that all our neighbors that are EU members are very committed to the European future of the Western Balkans,” stated Zaev.

According to him, North Macedonia is committed to European agenda, but more should be done not only to meet the EU membership criteria, but primarily to improve living standards. “It’s only possible by increasing confidence in the institutions.”

“I’m pleased that we received a historic decision to start accession talks after 15 years during the Commissioner Varhelyi’s term. I believe the new methodology provides a fair chance for all of us. If we are truly committed, we will have more open chapters and more accomplishments,” stated the SDSM leader.

The Delfi Economic Forum, Zaev stressed, offers opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the region, not only for Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia, but also for all Western Balkan countries.

“I hope soon we will all become full-fledged members of the EU,” he concluded.