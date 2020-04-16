SDSM leader Zaev’s second coronavirus test is negative

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Thursday that his second coronavirus test came back negative.

“In compliance with health protocols, I had a second coronavirus test today, which came back negative. I would like to thank you for the support and at the same time send wishes for a speedy recovery of Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski and all citizens infected with the virus. I hope the tests of the PM and the ministers come back negative,” Zaev wrote in a Facebook post.

According to him, the virus has shown it is unpredictable, posing a serious threat to our health.

“That is why we are acting fast, but it is of utmost importance that we all observe the measures and recommendations. Let’s stay at home, employ sound hygiene practices, keep the two-meter distance, protect ourselves and by that protect others. All those observing the measures save lives. We will win the battle against this invisible enemy only through joint efforts,” says Zaev.