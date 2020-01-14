0_Macedonia.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

SDSM leader Zaev meets US Ambassador Byrnes

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev met Tuesday with US Ambassador to North Macedonia, Kate Byrnes to discuss the organizing of fair and democratic election, the reform implementation process and North Macedonia's bid to join NATO and the EU.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 14 January 2020 16:14
Back to top button
Close
Close