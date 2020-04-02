SDSM in lead over VMRO in NDI opinion poll

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – SDSM with 3.3% is ahead of VMRO-DPMNE in the latest opinion poll of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), conducted before the early parliamentary polls – originally slated for April 12 – were postponed.

22.9% of the respondents said they would vote for the ruling party SDSM if elections were held today and 19.6% would support VMRO-DPMNE in the elections. The opposition party is followed by DUI (7.2%), Alternativa and the Alliance for Albanians (5.8%), and Besa and Levica – 1.7% each.

43% said SDSM should finish what it has started and 47% said that VMRO-DPMNE doesn’t deserve to win the elections.

Asked to rate the politicians in the country, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is favored by 44% of the citizens, while VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has the support of 25% of those interviewed.

According to the opinion poll, the citizens are concerned about domestic issues like corruption and their continued support for reforms that move the country closer to the European Union.

The poll findings also underscore a general sentiment that there is a lack of progress in the country – 74% of ethnic Macedonians and 57% of ethnic Albanians.

NDI conducted the research in February and March prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Macedonia’s formal entry into NATO, and the European Union decision to start membership negotiations with North Macedonia, which took place in the second half of March.

1.212 respondents were interviewed for the poll that has a margin of error of +/- 2.81 percent.

An overwhelming 82% are in favor of the country joining the EU, 3 in 10 expressed support for the Prespa Agreement and 58% agreed that the name agreement was a necessity to move the country toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

“Citizens of North Macedonia want the government to root out corruption and address economic challenges. The Prespa Agreement is largely seen in the context of North Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, and people expect their leaders to follow through in securing the country’s future in Europe,” said Robert Benjamin, NDI’s Regional Director for Central and Eastern Europe.

Of the institutions in North Macedonia, the highest level of trust is placed in the President, registered at 35%. The lowest confidence level is in the judicial branch with the courts receiving 12% of confidence.