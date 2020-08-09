SDSM: Gov’t formation talks continue

Skopje, 9 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM continues negotiations to form stable parliamentary majority and a government with a four-year term. The party is committed to the prosperity and long-term stability of North Macedonia, SDSM said in a press release Sunday.

There’s no integration alternative, the press release read, to EU and NATO membership.

“During talks with DUI, both parties agreed to respect the Prespa Agreement, the Friendship Treaty and the Ohrid Framework Agreement. We’re committed to securing social cohesion and rule of law and condemn all forms of nationalism and hatred. We’ve agreed that the potential joint government programme must be in line with the Constitution, legislation, as well as SDSM and DUI’s election programmes,” the press release added.

SDSM said that both sides have proposed responsible potential office-holders, who will deliver on programme promises and possible coalition principles.

“Both parties are in favor of cleansing the judiciary and inspecting the origin of office holders’ finances and assets through an agreed upon system,” the press release noted, stressing that talks to form stable parliamentary majority and a new and responsible government continue.