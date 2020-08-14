SDSM, DUI resume gov’t formation talks

Skopje, 14 August 2020 (MIA) – Government formation talks with SDSM continue at different party levels, DUI said in a press release Friday.

“Principles upon which the future government will be based have been confirmed. We’re now working on designing a detailed programme and choosing office candidates,” the press release read.

The party expressed conviction that this approach will result in final agreement and formation of a government with a four-year term which will serve all citizens equally and continue the partnership with Euro Atlantic allies.

SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti, held on Thursday a three-hour constructive and productive meeting, during which, according to a joint press release, foundations were laid for progress, leading to a coalition agreement for a new, European government committed to EU integration, economy, equality and rule of law.

Party leaders were accompanied at the meeting by secretary-generals Ljupcho Nikolovski and Artan Grubi.

The parties’ secretary-generals will resume discussions over the weekend, the press release read.

Thursday’s meeting took place after President Stevo Pendarovski gave Zoran Zaev the mandate to form the new government.