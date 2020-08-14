0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

SDSM, DUI resume gov’t formation talks

Government formation talks with SDSM continue at different party levels, DUI said in a press release Friday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 14 August 2020 15:14

Skopje, 14 August 2020 (MIA) – Government formation talks with SDSM continue at different party levels, DUI said in a press release Friday.

“Principles upon which the future government will be based have been confirmed. We’re now working on designing a detailed programme and choosing office candidates,” the press release read.

The party expressed conviction that this approach will result in final agreement and formation of a government with a four-year term which will serve all citizens equally and continue the partnership with Euro Atlantic allies.

SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti, held on Thursday a three-hour constructive and productive meeting, during which, according to a joint press release, foundations were laid for progress, leading to a coalition agreement for a new, European government committed to EU integration, economy, equality and rule of law.

Party leaders were accompanied at the meeting by secretary-generals Ljupcho Nikolovski and Artan Grubi.

The parties’ secretary-generals will resume discussions over the weekend, the press release read.

Thursday’s meeting took place after President Stevo Pendarovski gave Zoran Zaev the mandate to form the new government.

Таг
Back to top button
Close
Close