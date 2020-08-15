0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

SDSM, DUI resume consultations on coalition agreement

Intensive consultations on a coalition agreement between SDSM-led coalition "We Can" and DUI have continued, SDSM said on Saturday.

Skopje, 15 August 2020 (MIA) – Intensive consultations on a coalition agreement between SDSM-led coalition “We Can” and DUI have continued, SDSM said on Saturday.

After establishing the coalition principles, the negotiating teams led by the parties’ secretary-generals are working on the harmonization of election programmes in the draft-working programme of a possible Government.

“Today we are launching the process of reviewing the division of responsibilities in the future coalition, as well as proposals of capable and honest individuals who can realize this programme during the four-year term,” says SDSM.

