SDSM Central Board’s session begins

Skopje, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – A session of SDSM’s Central Board begun late Wednesday, after which candidates for ministers and officials of the new Government are expected to be announced.

DUI already revealed its candidates. Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Fatmir Besimi as Minister of Finance, Bujar Osmani as Foreign Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi to head up the Ministry of Economy, and Naser Nuredini to head up the Ministry of Environment, according to leader Ali Ahmeti.

An agreement is yet to be made with coalition partners on the Ministry of Information Society, while Talat Xhaferi will be elected Parliemant Speaker on Thursday, Ahmeti added after a meeting of DUI’s General Council in Tetovo earlier on Wednesday.

In addition, following a meeting of the ‘WeCan’ coalition partners earlier on Wednesday, Besa leader Bilal Kasami confirmed his party will take over the agriculture department, but the minister to head up the department is expected to be announced after the party’s Central Council Wednesday evening.

According to Kasami, Besa will also be part of other echelons of the government and have deputy ministers and heads of institutions.

On Wednesday, the ‘We Can’ coalition partners fully supported the coalition agreement reached between SDSM and DUI, as well as the values and principles arising thereof in terms of swift transformation of the country.