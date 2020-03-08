0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical PartiesPolitics

SDSM: Both men and women to head lists in election districts

SDSM will have both men and women heading their lists of MP candidates in the election districts, said party leader Zoran Zaev and vice-president Radmila Shekerinska on Sunday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 8 March 2020 12:38
