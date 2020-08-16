SDSM and DUI continue negotiations, Government programme and departments in focus

Skopje, 16 August 2020 (MIA) – Constructive meetings between SDSM-led coalition “We Can” and DUI are continuing on Sunday, towards ensuring a stable Government with a full four-year term, one that will deliver and realize long-awaited objectives of citizens.

SDSM said in a press release that after parties established the coalition principles and commitments for a possible future joint government, today’s discussions are focusing on harmonization of the winning electoral programmes of both parties, towards creating a four-term programme tackling the economy, justice, equality and integration.

Progress and principled consent has been achieved with regards to the the distribution of departments in the future coalition.

“Both parties are committed to putting forward capable and honest individuals who will fully realize the programme during a four-term term. Party bodies, secretary-generals and spokesmen will immediately brief the public on all new information arising from the negotiations, urging the public and media not to consider speculations. Both parties expect a final agreement to be reached in the coming days,” reads the press release.