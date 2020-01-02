0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

SDSM accepts Nakje Chulev as MoI in caretaker gov’t

SDSM accepted Thursday VMRO-DPMNE's candidate Nakje Chulev as technical minister of interior in the caretaker government.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 January 2020 17:27
