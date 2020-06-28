Scotland police name Glasgow stabbing attacker shot by officers

London, 28 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Scotland police on Saturday night named the man shot by officers during a stabbing attack in Glasgow on Friday as Badreddin Abadla Adam, 28, from Sudan.

The man died on Friday after he was shot by armed officers responding to an “incident” in which six other people were injured in a stabbing attack at the Park Inn hotel, which is used by asylum seekers.

In a statement on Twitter, Police Scotland said the identity is “based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year.”

Police Scotland said it “will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in Glasgow” and added it will investigate the police discharge of firearms.

Earlier, the police officer injured in the knife attack described the incident as something he will never forget.

Officer David Whyte, who remains in a stable condition, thanked his colleagues who “put themselves in harm’s way to contain this incident and assist with the vital treatment given to myself and others at the scene by other emergency services.”

Police said that they are not treating the incident as terrorism and that investigations were ongoing. Six men, including three asylum seekers and a police officer, between ages 17 and 53 were injured.

Residents of the hotel had tried to alert staff about their concerns over his mental state before the attack, British media reported on Saturday.

According to Sky News, the hotel residents had voiced their concerns about the man, also an asylum seeker, to a social worker, who passed on the warning to the Park Inn. Staff were informed on Thursday.

The man reportedly had told another resident that he wanted to attack others at the hotel, including staff, and began behaving erratically.

The Scottish Refugee Council urged a “united and dignified response in sorrow” to the attack in Scotland’s largest city and said it had repeatedly expressed concerns about housing asylum seekers in hotels.

The charity said it would keep its helpline open to asylum seekers over the weekend, according to the British Press Association, as many would have fled “traumatic experiences” in their home countries.