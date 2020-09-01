Schools meeting health safety conditions can introduce blended learning

Skopje, 1 September 2020 (MIA) – A blended learning model can be introduced in the new school year. Schools that meet the conditions required under health safety protocols will reopen for face-to-face instruction regardless of how old the students are and which grade they attend, according to the plan for the start of the 2020/2021 school year, set for October 1.

The government adopted the plan on Tuesday at its first session.

The Education Ministry’s plan is based on the necessity of providing the best benefits for the students, school staff and the wider community all the while slowing the spread of COVID-19, Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska said.

The plan offers blended learning, she told a news conference.

“We give the municipalities and the schools an opportunity to organize online instruction in schools that lack conditions envisaged in the protocol for physical presence there. To make distant learning successful, accelerated efforts are being made to establish a national online platform, which will be soon unveiled,” Carovska said.

The Minister added that the plan also offered an option for face-to-face instruction both in elementary and secondary schools wherever health protocols are met.

Carovska called on the municipalities to inform the parents and the teachers to read the protocols and learn more about blended learning.

At least 20 students will be present for face-to-face classroom practices with one class lasting 30 minutes in elementary schools and 35 minutes in high schools. There will be five-minute recess between classes.

On Monday, Minister Carovska had separate meetings with representatives of the Union of High School Students. It is demanding blended learning.

She also met with the Initiative of Parents that demands reopening of schools.

Also, the Union of High School Students protested in Skopje yesterday demanding the school year start on Oct. 1 with blended learning in the municipalities with fewer coronavirus cases.