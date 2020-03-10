0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Schools and kindergartens to close for two weeks: commission

The Commission for Infectious Diseases has recommended a two-week closure of kindergartens, schools and universities as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 10 March 2020 13:32
