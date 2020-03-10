Schools and kindergartens to close for two weeks: commission

Поврзани вести
Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends citizens not to travel to Italy
10 March 2020 13:11
EU must keep promise to region to maintain reform agenda: panel
10 March 2020 12:41
Zaharieva: New enlargement methodology not be used for another delay of negotiations
10 March 2020 11:48
Commission, Government to discuss new coronavirus preventive measures
10 March 2020 11:35
President Pendarovski meets German foreign ministry official Schütz
10 March 2020 11:02
Coronavirus cases up to seven
10 March 2020 9:16
Xi vows ‘victory’ over coronavirus in first visit to epicenter10 March 2020 13:34
WHO: ‘Very real’ threat of coronavirus pandemic10 March 2020 13:26
Erdogan says will meet Merkel, Macron in Istanbul over migrants10 March 2020 13:16