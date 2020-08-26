School year to start on Oct. 1, says Zaev

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – The school year will start on October 1, Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev said Wednesday after submitting the proposal for election of new government, as well as its program to the parliament.

Zaev pointed out that the new school year will start online for all students, except for children up to third grade and schools with fewer students and small class sizes.

According to him, time is given to take into account all aspects of this complex issue, including preparation of the online platform, safety protocols for the children, the issue of taking care of children up to 10 years of age, and these will all be included on the agenda of the first session of the new government.

The start of the new school year depends on amendments to the laws on elementary and high school education, in line with protocols on learning models in times of pandemic, which need to be adopted by parliament.

Zaev requested that outgoing Education Minister Arber Ademi, who’ll continue as an MP, provides all necessary information, adding that the next minister Mila Carovska is also familiar with and working on the issue.

“Government will timely take all decisions on the basis of recommendations by the Commission for Infectious Diseases, the Ministry of Education and Science and Minister Ademi. The situation is pretty clear. Final and concrete decisions will be reached at the first session of the Government, and we’ll immediately announce them. We have prepared a complete plan including all analyses and experience, in order to ensure the flow of the educational process while protecting the health of children and their families,” Zaev said.