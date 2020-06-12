Schieder: Elections at onset of July, parties to agree on short and fair campaign

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – Austrian Member of European Parliament (MEP) Andreas Schieder has said that according to the law, elections must take place at the beginning of July.

“North Macedonia ends the state of emergency. That means back to normal parliamentary legitimacy and that the citizens decide about the future. According to the law, elections must take place at the beginning of July,” tweeted MEP Schieder.

According to him, the holding of elections, under strict hygiene standards, is the necessary next step.

“The date is in itself set by law. All parties should agree on a short and fair election campaign. Tactical skirmishes about dates, etc. are harmful to democracy,” adds Schieder.