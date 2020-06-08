Schalke’s winless run continues with Union Berlin draw

Schalke‘s miserable form extended to a record-equalling Bundesliga 12 games without victory despite Jonjoe Kenny’s superb equalizer securing a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin.

Kenny’s long-range drive levelled the game out of the blue in the 28th minute after Robert Andrich had given Union a deserved early lead.

Schalke are 10th despite their poor run and with 38 points are not in serious danger of being drawn into the relegation battle. They last went 12 without a win in 1993.

A group of around 30 Union fans gathered outside the ground, observing current social distancing rules, to sing throughout the game played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. Their side are 13th, four points ahead of the relegation play-off place.