Brussels, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli on Monday via Twitter congratulated Zoran Zaev on his re-election as Prime Minister of North Macedonia and election of the new government.

“Congratulations to Zoran Zaev on his re-election as Prime Minster of North Macedonia. Let’s continue the good progress your country has made towards EU accession. The European Parliament will always be a firm supporter on this path,” Sassoli tweeted.