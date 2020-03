Brussels, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – European Parliament President David Sassoli said Tuesday the decision to start EU accession negotiations is good news in difficult times.

“Some good news in difficult times: EU affairs ministers gave their OK for accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia. Leaders should follow. The European Parliament has always supported the Western Balkans’ European future. We need strong bonds with our neighbours, now more than ever,” tweeted Sassoli.