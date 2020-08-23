Sashko Potter Micevski’s ‘We Are All Going To Die’ to premiere at MakeDox

Skopje, 23 August 2020 (MIA) – Filmmaker Sashko Potter Micevski’s latest short documentary We Are All Going To Die will have its premiere on Sunday evening at the 11th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival.

The film will be screened as part of the festival’s ShortDox program.

We Are All Going To Die explores the themes of economic uncertainty and individual existential dilemmas in a local, typical Balkan context, but through a somewhat bizarre aspect of the entire social life – the funeral business.

Sashko Potter Micevski, director and screenwriter of We Are All Going To Die, is also known for his short documentary (Extra)terrestrial Lee. In addition, he’s involved in many film and TV projects both at home and abroad.

Produced by Hauskom, We Are All Going To Die is the result of a collaboration between prominent young talents from the film industry at home, as well as authors from the UK, with Ilija Tiricovski signed as producer.

The film was made with the support of North Macedonia’s Film Agency, and in co-production with ‘OHO Production’.

Tickets for tonight’s screening are available at mktickets.mk.