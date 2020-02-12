Sanders declares victory in New Hampshire; Biden again falls

Washington, 12 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders declared victory in the New Hampshire Democratic Party primary, coming narrowly ahead of the runner-up, moderate Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor.

Bernie Sanders, the leftist senator, came first with about 26 per cent of the vote, followed closely by Pete Buttigieg, who had about 24 per cent, with more than 90 per cent of precincts reporting, according to US media including CNN.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders told supporters, who chanted “Bernie beats Trump,” a nod to the idea that the progressive senator with a rhetoric of radical transformation has wider electability.

“No matter who wins, and we certainly hope it’s going to be us, we are going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said. Candidates have been increasingly stressing a message of party unity.

In a surprising third place was Amy Klobuchar, with nearly 20 per cent, who is pushing into the top tier with a pragmatic but hopeful message.

Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden trailed behind with around 9 per cent and 8 per cent of the vote respectively.

The race now heads to Nevada and South Carolina, states with more Latino and African-American voters, unlike the mostly white New Hampshire.

The election in the north-east, the first proper primary of the cycle, followed a debacle in Iowa in the Midwest, where caucus results were bungled and are being contested. Buttigieg and Sanders lead in Iowa, and they have become the ones to beat.

Biden, once seen as a virtual shoo-in to be the leading candidate, came a disappointing fourth in Iowa’s interim results and departed New Hampshire before results came in, preferring to move on to South Carolina where he enjoys support among African-American voters.

Biden could possibly have been damaged by constant attacks by the Republicans, including over his son’s involvement in a Ukrainian energy company while he was vice president, an issue that featured repeatedly in the recent impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Many Democratic Party supporters went undecided into the polling booths in the Granite State, which has a population of about 1.3 million.

According to exit polling from broadcasters CBS and CNN, healthcare was a top concern, along with choosing a candidate who can defeat Trump. Democrats are overwhelming angry at the president, amid concerns over the rule of law and divisiveness.

The Republicans are also holding a primary vote, though Trump faces no real opposition this year.

Two Democrats dropped out of the race as New Hampshire polls closed, including Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur outsider who came from obscurity to gain sustained traction within the Democratic Party, campaigning on a universal basic income programme.

Yang said he would back whoever was the final nominee, telling supporters he wants Trump out of the White House. His passionate but small base will be important for the party come the general election in November.

The Democrats’ left-wing candidates are pushing for structural overhauls, including a radical redesign of healthcare to give the government a major role in providing services, while moderates are stressing a message of opposing Trump and making targeted reforms.

Sanders and Biden are the leaders nationally in the polls. Broader polls show most Democratic candidates beating Trump, but once full campaigning by the Republicans gets under way, this could change.

The early primaries in February help build momentum towards Super Tuesday in March, when more populous states, including California and Texas, cast their votes.

The convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is where the party formally picks its nominee. In past years, the winner has usually been clear in advance, but in this tight race with multiple candidates, it may come down to the wire.