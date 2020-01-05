Sanchez’s bid to form new Spanish government fails in first vote

Madrid, 5 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Interim Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez failed to net enough support in a first-round parliamentary vote on Sunday to form the first coalition government in Spain’s recent history, two months after elections were held.

The leader of the Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) received 166 of the 176 votes he needed for an absolute majority to approve his proposed coalition with the left-wing United We Can alliance; 165 lawmakers voted against him, 18 abstained and one was marked absent due to sickness.

On Tuesday, parliament will hold a second round of voting in which only a simple majority – more “yes” votes than “no” votes – is needed to approve his coalition. Sanchez is expected to clinch this round, so long as all of his supporters are present and no one else gets sick.

A victory for Sanchez would give Spain its first regular government since two elections in April and November 2019.

The Spanish leader received the backing of Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) – the largest Catalan party in the Spanish parliament – on Thursday. The Catalan seperatists pledged their allegiance to the socialist and agreed to abstain rather than vote against him on Tuesday.

Sanchez’s PSOE won November’s poll but fell short of an absolute majority. After consultations with all the party leaders, King Felipe VI nominated Sanchez as candidate for prime minister in mid-December.