Same curfew rules apply for farmers over Orthodox Easter weekend

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) — Farmers with field duties to fulfill—if their fields are within the perimeter of their villages—are allowed to be outside even during curfew, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Supply.

If found outside, however, the farmers have to be working in their fields, the ministry highlights.

These regulations continue to apply over Easter weekend, as well.

The only farmers who need to obtain special curfew permits are the ones who commute on regional roads from their villages to the farms (or fields) where they work, according to the ministry.

“To obtain such a permit,” the ministry says in a press release, “just as before, these farmers need to submit their information to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Supply’s local offices.”

If the farmers are not registered in the Single Registry of Agricultural Holdings, the ministry notes, yet they must perform agricultural activities, they need first to notify their municipal crisis headquarters by telephone a day ahead by 8 pm at the latest.

When doing this, they need to specify the time and the place of their agricultural activities.

“We stress that the municipal crisis headquarters will not be issuing curfew permits but will only put the names of the farmers who submitted their applications on a list, which will then be forwarded to the local police departments,” the ministry says.

Seniors over 67 years of age cannot be given special permits even during the Easter holidays, according to the press release.

In line with the governmental restriction on the movement of farmers aged 67 and up, they are entirely forbidden from leaving their homes.

This is to protect their health, the ministry says. To carry out spring agricultural activities without interruption, however, a younger member of their immediate family may be given permission to work.

All curfew permits issued thus far to farmers remain valid as long as the state of emergency lasts. mr/