Salaries of health workers to rise by 40 percent, says Filipche

Shtip, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM Health Commission chair and Health Minister Venko Filipche said Sunday the salaries of health workers would rise by 40 percent over a period of four years.

“We will invest in human resources, we will increase salaries of health workers and associates by 10 percent per year, i.e. 40 percent in four years. Young doctors specializing in Skopje will receive Mden 12,000 (EUR 200) in subsidies for rent. We will increase the number of specializations and young doctors will have an opportunity to make strides as never before,” Filipche told a party event in Shtip.

He also said said e-health would cut red tape and provide faster health services, adding that strong will and rational policies have ensured a stable health system that has efficiently responded to the health crisis.

“We have swiftly obtained the required equipment and infrastructure. We have ensured proper medicines, invested in vaccines, expanded the vaccination range to over 90 percent, while the mortality rate of newborns has been halved,” added Filipche.