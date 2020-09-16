Sakellaropoulou-Zaev: Prespa Agreement created partnerships between Greece and North Macedonia

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – The Prespa Agreement solved the long-standing open issue between the two neighboring countries but also created an alliance and partnership. Today, Greece is North Macedonia’s strong supporter in the EU integration process, agreed Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens on Wednesday, MIA reports from the Greek capital.

PM Zaev expressed belief that Greece will be one of the leading lobbyists for the successful start of the first intergovernmental conference during the German EU Presidency and the launch of the Union accession negotiations with North Macedonia.

President Sakellaropoulou assessed that bilateral relations have entered into a new era, congratulating PM Zaev on his re-election to the post, her Office said in a press release.

Sakellaropoulou also referred to the importance of the Prespa Agreement implementation towards enhancing bilateral relations, noting Greece’s firm support to North Macedonia’s European perspective.

Discussions also tackled Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sakellaropoulou said that the EU and regional countries must send a clear message that violence brings no justice and prosperity of nations is based on goodneighborly relations, with Zaev noting that Greece can count on friendly North Macedonia.

Interlocutors also discussed the potentials for enhancement of economic cooperation, stimulated by the second meeting of the Cooperation Council between the countries’ governments in Athens, which is set to focus on the further implementation of the Action Plan for enrichment of the bilateral cooperation, as stipulated in the Prespa Agreement.

PM Zaev was accompanied at the meeting by Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi, Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.