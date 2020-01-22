0_Web_Top storiesBalkansBalkans.PortalSvet.Slajder

Sakellaropoulou elected Greece’s first female president

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 22 January 2020 12:07

Athens, 22 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Greek lawmakers on Wednesday elected Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou as the country’s first female president, with 261 votes in favour and 33 abstentions.

Sakellaropoulou, 63, is due to begin her five-year term on March 13, replacing the outgoing 69-year-old conservative Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Both Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy and the leading opposition party, the leftist Syriza, backed her.

“The word democracy is feminine [in Greek]. It is time to elect a woman to the country’s highest office,” Mitsotakis had said previously when nominating Sakellaropoulou.

Born in Thessaloniki, Sakellaropoulou served as a judge, most recently chairing the Greek Constitutional Court, also the first woman in that role.

