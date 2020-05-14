Sainz joins Ferrari in 2021 to take Vettel’s place

Ferrari say they are signing Spain’s Carlos Sainz as their new Formula One driver on a two-year contract from 2021 onwards, taking the place of Sebastian Vettel.

Sainz, 25, will arrive from McLaren who announced his departure after the 2020 season earlier in the day, with Daniel Ricciardo replacing him there. He will be paired with Monaco’s Chrles Leclerc who had a strong debut season at the Scuderia in 2020. Ferrai have renewed Leclerc’s deal until 2024 while Vettel got no extension beyond 2020.

“We’ve embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1 … We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves,” Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotti said in a team statement.

Sainz said: “I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I’m excited about my future with the team.”