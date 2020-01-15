Russian Prime Minister Medvedev submits resignation

Moscow, 15 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Medvedev said on national television.

Putin met with Medvedev after the president gave a nationally televised state of the nation speech in which he proposed amending the constitution to grant parliament the ability to appoint the prime minister.

Currently the president has the authority to appoint the prime minister.

“Within this context it is evident that we, as the cabinet, should present our country’s president the opportunity to undertake all necessary measures,” Medvedev said.

Putin instructed Medvedev to continue performing the role of prime minister until a new cabinet is formed.

Putin said Medvedev would be appointed as deputy head of Russia’s national security council. Putin is the council’s head.

In his state of the nation speech, Putin had proposed holding a nationwide referendum to amend the constitution. It was unclear when the referendum would be held.

He suggested that future presidents be allowed to serve only two terms, instead of two “consecutive” terms, as the constitution currently states.

The comments prompted media speculation that Putin could be eyeing a return to the premiership after his current, fourth term as president ends four years from now.

Putin, aged 67, has been in power as president or prime minister for two decades. He is the longest serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin.