Russian pianist Trull to perform Saturday at Ohrid Summer Festival

Ohrid, 8 August 2020 (MIA) – Russian pianist Natalia Trull will perform Saturday evening at St. Sophia Church within Ohrid Summer Festival.

Trull began studying piano in her native St. Peterburg. She later moved to Moscow where she graduated from the Moscow Conservatory. Among her teachers were professors Y. Zak, M. Voskresensky and T. Kravchenko.

Her performance career was launched when she won first prize at the Belgrade International Piano Competition in 1983. However, the biggest success came in 1986 she won the silver medal at the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition.

In 1993, Natalia Trull was awarded the Grand Prix at the Piano Masters Competition in Monte-Carlo (where only winners of international competitions are accepted as participants).

She has performed with distinguished orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestre de Monte-Carlo, Tonhalle Symphony Orchestra and all of the major Russian Symphony Orchestras with exceptional and world renowned conductors.

Her repertoire includes over 50 concertos, of which the Tchaikovsky concerto has proved to be the most popular, the pianist having performed the work on over one hundred occasions in the world’s leading concert halls.

Natalia Trull is frequently invited to teach to the U.S.A., Japan, Italy, Germany and South America. She is Professor at the Moscow Tchaikovky Concervatory and is permanently a jury member of many international piano competitions.

Trull has recorded several CD’s including the recordings of the complete Prokofiev Sonatas and works by Tchaikovsky, Chopin and Schubert.

She will perform on Saturday a selection of pieces by Beethoven, Chopin and Debussy.

The concert is set to start 9 pm.