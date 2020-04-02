Russian medical aid arrives in New York to fight coronavirus outbreak

Russian masks and other medical equipment on Wednesday arrived in New York, the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak, according to Moscow’s mission to the United Nations.

“Russia’s largest cargo aircraft An-124 Ruslan with with medical supplies has just landed at NYC,” the mission tweeted. “Russia helps the US to stop the spread of COVID19 pandemic and treat those contaminated with the disease.”

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said the shipment was a “good gesture of solidarity with New Yorkers who are in a very difficult situation at the moment,” according to a second tweet.

New York is by far the hardest-hit state in the US, with more than 83,700 coronavirus cases and nearly 2,000 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Local officials have sounded the alarm over a shortage of protective gear and life-saving equipment, with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio saying on Wednesday that millions more face masks and thousands more ventilators were needed by next week.

Russia’s Defence Ministry announced that the plane had been dispatched earlier in the day and released a video of a giant four-engine An-124 jet, one of the world’s highest-capacity cargo aircraft, filled with packages destined for the US.

It came after Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed on the shipment during a phone call earlier this week, according to Putin’s spokesman.

Putin agreed to send the aid on the consideration that “when US manufacturers of medical equipment gain momentum they will be able to reciprocate if need be,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Trump told reporters in a briefing in Washington this week that it was “very nice” that Russia was sending the supplies.

There are more than 213,300 coronavirus cases and nearly 4,800 deaths in the US, while Russia has reported some 2,800 and 24 deaths, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.