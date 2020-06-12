Russian Embassy hosts children’s art contest to mark Russia Day

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) — To mark Russia Day, the Russian Federation’s national holiday, the Russian Embassy to North Macedonia is hosting, on its official Facebook page, a children’s art competition titled “Russia Through the Eyes of Children.”

According to the Russian Embassy’s press release, the competition is open until June 30. Eligible to enter are people under 18.

Within its virtual event, the Russian Embassy is also showcasing “UNESCO World and Natural Heritage Sites in Russia” and offering a compilation of Russian artists’ pop, choral, and classical music performances in North Macedonia. mr/