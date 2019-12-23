Russia: US seeks to intimidate allies with gas pipeline sanctions

The United States is attempting to intimidate its allies by imposing sanctions against natural gas pipeline projects connected with Russia, Russia’s top diplomat said on Monday.

The US this week announced sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, from Russia to Germany, and TurkStream, from Russia to Turkey, on the allegation that the projects make those European NATO member states more dependent on rival Russia.

Russia has denounced the sanctions as an attempt to continue US dominance on energy markets and vowed to respond with countermeasures.

“The closest allies are punished for solving their economic problems,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in parliament, according to comments carried by state news agency TASS.

“I think that no country in the world should ever doubt that if the United States promises them something, they will be abandoned at any time,” Lavrov said.

Germany, meanwhile, said it was launching an inquiry into the US legislation.

“We are taking a close look at this and will then decide on everything else,” German government deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said in Berlin.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s economics and energy ministry said there was a need to assess the sanctions’ impact and the potential for leeway.

The German government has dismissed imposing countersanctions against the US.