Russia: Trump won’t attend WWII Victory Day celebration in Moscow

US President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to attend Moscow‘s Victory Day celebration in May, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, referring to an event to mark 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

The Soviet Union suffered tens of millions of casualties during the war, and the Allied victory remains a significant source of national pride in Russia.

Trump is running for re-election in a nationwide vote scheduled for November. US authorities have accused Russia of seeking to meddle in the electoral process, allegations that Russia has denied.

“We have been informed via diplomatic channels that the [US] president won’t come,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in comments carried by Russian state news agency TASS.

Several heads of state, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and China’s Xi Jinping, have been reported to have accepted invitations to attend.