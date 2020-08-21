Russia to allow comatose Navalny to be taken to Berlin for treatment

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who is in a near-fatal, comatose condition in a Siberian hospital, can be evacuated to Germany for treatment, after Russian health officials said on Friday they had granted permission.

Navalny can be transported as his condition has stabilized, a senior official at the hospital in the Russian city of Omsk, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

The transport from the Russian hospital is planned to be conducted within the day, Kalinichenko was cited as saying. Russian officials had previously refused to evacuate Navalny because his condition was unstable.

German medical personnel have examined Navalny in Omsk and have an aircraft waiting to transport him to Berlin’s Charite hospital.

“German doctors, professional resuscitators, have examined Alexei Navalny and determined that he is able to be transported,” Navalny‘s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said in a statement on Twitter.

Yarmysh claimed that Russian authorities had been holding Navalny to cover up a crime – that he had been poisoned.

The German team concluded that Navalny could be transported to Berlin, as offered by German authorities, as they have the necessary equipment to ensure his safe passage aboard their aircraft, Yarmysh said.

Navalny‘s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, has agreed that, if he is taken to Berlin, he should be treated at the city’s Charite hospital, Yarmysh said.

Navalnaya had addressed a letter to President Vladimir Putin, requesting that he allow her husband to be transported to Germany for treatment. The signed letter was posted on Navalny‘s Twitter page.

Earlier, the Omsk hospital has rejected allegations from Navalny‘s team that he could have been maliciously poisoned, saying tests did not reveal any evidence of a poisoning.

The hospital’s main theory for Navalny‘s condition is that he suffered from a metabolic disorder, causing low blood sugar levels, head doctor Alexander Murakhovsky told state media.

“We are all fighting for the life of our patient,” Murakhovsky said.

Navalny, 44, has arguably been the fiercest domestic opponent of Putin over the past decade. He has organized several series of protests against the long-time Russian leader, whom Navalny accuses of perpetuating widespread corruption.

Yarmysh has said that Navalny appeared to have been given poison in tea that he had drunk at an airport cafe before boarding an airliner in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

Navalny, who had been in Siberia to support opposition candidates for local elections, fell ill while on the flight from Tomsk back home to Moscow. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk.

Navalny was brought by ambulance to the Omsk hospital, where doctors initially indicated that it appeared he had been poisoned with a strong hallucinogen, Yarmysh said in a statement on Twitter.

The director of Navalny‘s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, told reporters on Friday that hospital staff had told him that a poison was detected and that staff were wearing hazmat suits as a precaution while tending to Navalny.

German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin that “the most important priority is of course that Mr Navalny‘s life can be saved and that he can recover.”

“We wish that any medical help that can hopefully save him will be given to him,” Seibert said. Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller said Charite was ready to treat Navalny.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has demanded rapid clarification from Russia as to the circumstances of Navalny‘s ailment. The European Union has called for an “independent and transparent investigation.”

“We are very worried about Alexei Navalny‘s health following his suspected poisoning yesterday,” the EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Nabila Massrali, said in a statement.

“If confirmed, those responsible must be held to account,” Massrali said.

Yarmysh has implicated the Russian state in the poisoning allegations, saying that, even if the Kremlin were not directly culpable, it was still responsible for Navalny‘s welfare.