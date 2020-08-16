Russia says no agreement in sight in disarmament talks with US

Moscow, 16 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Russia has said that no quick agreement is in sight ahead of fresh talks with the United States on nuclear arms control.

The prerequisites do not yet exist, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax agency on Sunday, adding that he still sees considerable discrepancies, but the attitude of the US side is positive.

The discussions in Vienna on one of the last major bilateral nuclear disarmament agreements, namely New START, are scheduled to continue on Monday and Tuesday.

The deal to limit strategic nuclear weapons is due to expire in around six months.

The two nuclear powers were already negotiating the future of the treaty in Vienna. So far, however, there have been no signs of a breakthrough.

The US insists on bringing China to the negotiating table. However, China has so far strictly refused to negotiate its relatively small but growing nuclear arsenal.