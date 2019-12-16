Russia’s Putin supports German efforts to restore peace to Libya

Moscow, 16 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for German efforts to restore peace to Libya during a recent phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue its assistance with mediation in this area by Germany and the United Nations,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The phone call “focused in particular on the Libyan crisis agenda,” the statement said. The leaders “noted the importance of preventing further escalation and the need to resume a peaceful dialogue.”

Libya slid into anarchy after a 2011 armed revolt that toppled long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi. The oil-rich country has at least two competing administrations: the UN-backed government, and the other based in the eastern city of Tobruk, which is allied with Haftar.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed media reports that Russian mercenaries had escalated fighting in Libya. The mercenaries have been reported to support the self-styled Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar.