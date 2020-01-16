Russia’s parliament to confirm Putin’s new prime minister

Moscow, 16 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Russia’s parliament was expected on Thursday to confirm President Vladimir Putin’s choice for prime minister following Dmitry Medvedev’s abrupt resignation the previous day.

Putin has tapped the head of the federal tax service, Mikhail Mishustin, for the premiership.

The United Russia party, which dominates parliament, signaled in comments carried by state media that they would approve of the president’s decision.

Putin would then have to sign a decree to give Mishustin the office.

“The most important thing is to remove barriers for business, reduce costs for business, in any case, talk significantly with business,” Mishustin said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Outgoing prime minister Medvedev declared he would step aside after Putin announced a plan to give the premiership more authority through a constitutional referendum. Medvedev is one of Putin’s closest allies.

Mishustin is a “virtually unknown technocrat and will likely only temporarily occupy the position,” said Diyar Autal, an associate of Harvard University’s Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies.

With the proposed constitutional reform, Putin is signalling that when his current term expires in 2024, he could become prime minister, Autal told dpa.

Putin, 67, has been in power as president or prime minister for two decades. He is the longest serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin.