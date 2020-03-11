Russia’s parliament approves amendments to let Putin seek re-election

Russia‘s parliament on Wednesday approved a raft of amendments to the constitution, including a stipulation to enable President Vladimir Putin to seek re-election.

Putin, 67, has been in power as president or prime minister for two decades. He is the longest serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin.

The parliament is dominated by the political party most closely associated with Putin, United Russia. The bill was approved by both the lower and upper houses of parliament the same day.

The bill included nearly 400 changes to the constitution, the lower house’s speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said in comments carried by the Russian news agency Interfax.

The constitution in its present form allows a president to serve for two consecutive terms, meaning that currently Putin would have to leave the presidency in four years.

Putin served two four-year terms as president from 2000 to 2008. After that the constitution was amended to provide six-year terms, and Putin returned the presidency in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018.

The bill includes a stipulation to restart the counting for Putin’s presidential terms.

Putin would like to sign the bill into law on March 18, the anniversary of Russia‘s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region, Interfax reported.

Putin has insisted the amendments should be approved by a nationwide referendum on April 22 to go into effect.

The amendments include establishing a minimum wage and pension allocations based on the cost of living, aspects that could help to convince the populace to vote in favour.

Other amendments would boost the authority of the government’s legislative branch, currently controlled by the Putin-backed United Russia party.

The legislation would also enshrine a ban on gay marriage in Russia‘s constitution, as well as an attestation of faith in God, a marked departure from the atheist doctrine of the Soviet Union.

Another amendment would make it so any presidential candidate must have lived in the country for the past 25 years, essentially ruling out significant opposition politicians Alexei Navalny and Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Navalny, a lawyer who attended Yale University, led a protest movement against Putin last year that included some of the largest anti-government rallies in about a decade.

“It’s turned out so interesting,” Navalny wrote this week in a tongue-in-cheek assessment of the amendments. “The current constitution guarantees that I can participate in the presidential election, and Putin definitely cannot.”

“In practice, I have won two cases at the European Court of Human Rights, but still I cannot,” Navalny said. “Putin has been in power for 20 years, and now he’s about to enter his first term.”