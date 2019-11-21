Russia moves to label individuals as foreign agents

Moscow, 21 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Russia’s lower house of parliament gave its final approval on Thursday to legislation to label individuals as foreign agents.

Authorities are currently able to force entities implicated in serving the interests of a foreign power to register as a “foreign agent” or face closure.

The legislation is being amended to allow for individuals to be declared foreign agents, the lower house of parliament said in a statement.

The measure is expected to target individuals who “disseminate materials of the mass media,” the statement said. It did not specify how individuals who fail to comply would be punished.

Last month, Russian national Maria Butina, imprisoned in the United States for conspiracy to act as a foreign agent, was deported to Russia.

A member of Russia’s political elite, senior parliamentarian Leonid Slutsky, has called for Butina to become a lawmaker in the lower house of parliament.