Russia foreign policy doesn’t interfere in internal affairs: ambassador

Prilep, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – Lessons learned from the First World War reminds us of the destructive force of being divided into alliances and policies of confrontation, Russian Ambassador Sergei Bazdnikin said Friday in Prilep.

In Prilep, he attended a commemorative event at the German Cemetery to pay tribute to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of World War I, marked annually in Russia on August 1.

Russia’s foreign policy today, the Ambassador said, aims not to interfere in internal affairs of the countries.

“In 1914, Russia had made utmost efforts to avoid bloodshed in Europe, however it was forced to respond to the challenge protecting its brothers, the Slavic people. Striving for peace and constructive cooperation among the countries and not meddling in the internal affairs is the main feature of the Russian foreign policy today,” Bazdnikin stated.

I’m convinced, he added, that such commemorative events like today’s contribute to expanding and strengthening bilateral relations.

Over 4,200 Russian soldiers lost their lives during WWI on Macedonian territory.

The Russian Embassy is working on identifying the graves of Russian soldiers, including in the region of Prilep.

In addition to Ambassador Bazdnikin, officials of the Macedonian-Russian friendship association, Prilep Mayor Ilija Jovanoski laid wreaths at the German Cemetery in Prilep.