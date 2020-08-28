Russia expels Norwegian diplomat in tit-for-tat amid espionage case

Russia is expelling a senior Norwegian diplomat in a tit-for-tat measure due to an “unfriendly action” by the Norwegian side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norwegian Ambassador Rune Resaland on Friday to inform him that the diplomat in question had been declared persona non grata and would need to leave the country within three days.

Norway earlier this month expelled a Russian diplomat on the accusation that that diplomat had been involved in espionage. Russia has denied the allegation.

In its statement on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the “destructive line pursued by the Norwegian authorities has inevitably negatively affected the atmosphere of bilateral relations.”

“Responsibility for the consequences of such a policy rests entirely with Oslo,” the Russian statement said.

Earlier this month, a Norwegian national who had been employed by DNV GL, a classification society that advises the maritime, oil and gas industries, was arrested for allegedly selling classified information to Russia. The expelled Russian diplomat was implicated in the case.