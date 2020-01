Two Chinese citizens in Siberia have become Russia‘s first confirmed coronavirus patients.

The patients are in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, and in the Tyumen region, which borders Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

“Two people sick with coronavirus in Russia have been identified, in the Zabaikalsky and Tyument regions. Both are citizens of China,” Golikova said in comments carried by the Russian news agency Interfax.