Russia, China veto UN Security Council plan to deliver aid to Syria

New York, 21 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Russia and China on Friday vetoed a plan to continue delivering critical cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria in a United Nations Security Council vote.

The two veto-wielding council members’ move was “reckless, irresponsible and cruel,” putting 4 million people’s lives at risk in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said.

Since 2014, a resolution has allowed the UN to send aid into parts of the country not controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad via four border crossings.

But Moscow, an ally of al-Assad, objected to this year’s draft resolution, penned by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, calling for a re-authorization for a year of two points in Turkey and one in Iraq.

Diplomats said Moscow may have been angered by an initial proposal to add a fifth crossing, although others said Russia was given ample opportunity to provide input.

That early draft prompted Russia to bring a rival resolution, supported by China, proposing to keep open only two Turkish crossings for six months.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia had argued that the humanitarian situation in Syria has improved dramatically and that the council had to “recognize that things are changing.”

A compromise resolution by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, scrapping the idea of the fifth crossing and provisionally eliminating an existing point from Jordan, which is not in use, failed to appease Russia.

Moscow and Beijing vetoed the resolution, while the other 13 council members approved it. Their rival proposal was then also voted down.

“This is a very sad day for the Syrian people, a sad day for this council,” Germany’s UN ambassador Christoph Heusgen said.

“China and Russia bear an enormous responsibility. We are going into the holidays now and the people in Syria – 4 million people – don’t know if … they’ll still get food, still can feed their babies, still get medicine,” he added.

It was Russia’s 14th veto on Syria in the Security Council since the conflict began in 2011.

Last year, Russia and China abstained in the vote authorizing the crossing points.

Approval for the cross-border aid expires on January 10.

Britain’s UN ambassador Karen Pierce said diplomats will work “tirelessly” to try and land a “sensible and effective compromise” ahead of that deadline.

On Thursday, the UN deputy emergency relief coordinator had warned the council that “without the cross-border operation, we would see an immediate end of aid supporting millions of civilians.”

“That would cause a rapid increase in hunger and disease, resulting in death, suffering and further displacement – including across borders – for a vulnerable population who have already suffered unspeakable tragedy as a result of almost nine years of conflict,” Ursula Mueller said.