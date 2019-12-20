Russia and Ukraine strike gas transit deal ‘in principle’

Russia and Ukraine have struck an agreement to continue the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine at EU-brokered talks in Berlin, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday.

“After these very intensive talks I am very glad to say that we reached an agreement in principle on all key elements,” Sefcovic said.

The details of the agreement are to be discussed on Friday, he added. The terms of the deal are not yet clear.

Russian and Ukrainian representatives met in the German capital with the current 10-year agreement due to expire in two weeks.

The issue is critical for the European Union as several member states rely on natural gas delivered through Ukraine from Russia, an energy supply that has often been interrupted due to disputes.

For Kiev, the deal is important for its own supply of gas in some parts of the country.

“We really have worked well today, we’ve prepared a detailed protocol,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. Further consultations are necessary however, he added, “I hope we can soon come to permanent arrangements.”

Relations between Kiev and Moscow have been strained in recent years by Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and Moscow’s support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

About 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine’s two eastern-most regions, near the Russian border, according to United Nations estimates.

Earlier Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that his country wants to maintain natural gas transit via neighbouring Ukraine after two new pipelines bypassing that country come into operation.

“The question is about transit volumes and timelines,” Putin told a nationally televised press conference.

“Despite the construction of new infrastructure projects such as Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream, we will maintain transit via Ukraine,” the Russian leader said.

Ukraine was seeking a long-term deal that would also ensure its own gas supplies, as the two Russian pipelines bypassing its territory via the Baltic and Black seas are set to come into operation next year.