Romeo: Postponing date to start EU talks historic mistake

Skopje, 18 November 2019 (MIA) – Postponing the date for North Macedonia to start negotiations with the EU is a historic mistake, and Italy will do everything in its power to fix this mistake as soon as possible, Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo said at the “I Choose Europe: What’s next after October 2019?” panel discussion.

Ambassador Romeo said there are no alternatives to the European path for North Macedonia, adding that “the position of Italy has always been clear, very open and very sincere” regarding our date to start EU talks.

“Italy will do everything in its power to fix this mistake as soon as possible and to keep the window open for North Macedonia,” Romeo said.

“As Italy, we want to start the process. We are also open to reviewing the options of the methodology of the negotiations mechanism. But, even if Italy is open to discuss a new form of methodology and conditions, we don’t want this new methodology to transform into an excuse to postpone the opening of negotiations with new possible members.

“So, no delay. We think these processes can go in parallel.

“We will continue to work closely with the EC and the new states,” he added, “to overcome the differences between member countries at the last European Council” so that North Macedonia can get the date as soon as possible.

The panel discussion was organized by the Association Young European Federalists – North Macedonia as part of the "I Choose Europe" campaign, with the support of EU's Erasmus+ Program.